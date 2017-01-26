Frances Bean Cobain's New Modeling Gig Is So Not Surprising

What do Cher, Willow Smith, Susan Sarandon and Frances Bean Cobain have in common? Why, they’re all Marc Jacobs muses, of course. Cobain is starring in Jacobs’ spring/summer 2017 campaign. In an interview with Vogue, the 24-year-old rock offspring called Jacobs an “underdog for the masses,” for whom she made an exception when she agreed to model. “I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc,” she said. "I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC. I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected. Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries. Photographed by David Sims, I am pleased to share the first image of Frances Bean Cobain for our Spring/Summer 2017 campaign." -@TheMarcJacobs A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:41am PST In the debut image, Cobain wears an embellished long-sleeve dress with minimal hair and makeup. Her own personal style ― vintage T-shirts and black jeans ― sounds decidedly grunge. But her feelings about ‘90s fashion, which her parents Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain helped inspire, might surprise you. “I don’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s,” she told Vogue. “I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me. Yes, the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.” “I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion,” she added. “My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.” Jacobs, who said on Instagram that he has “long admired and respected” Cobain’s “beauty, uniqueness, and strength,” hit another home run with this one.