Goop Wants You To Burn Your Bras To Get Rid Of Your Ex's Bad Juju

The reason Goop doesn’t have a comment section on its website is specifically for articles like this bra-burning story. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site recently published a piece imploring women to burn their bras. While you might assume the ritual has ties to an anti-Trump movement or mourning for Hillary Clinton, it’s actually about letting go of bad memories from ex-lovers. “The lingerie you wore with past lovers can carry the toxic residue of those relationships, along with painful memories,” Suzannah Galland, a life advisor, writes. “While we might not think to trash lingerie that once made us feel so good ― or that we spent a lot of money on ― it’s a powerful, healing gesture to make.” Yes, ladies! Go “Marie Kondo” on all of your old undergarments and throw away that set of $400 La Perla lingerie you own! (Or in our case, those 5-for-$25 Victoria’s Secret panties.) According to Galland, your full-moon fire ritual should go a little something like this: 1. Find a safe place where you can light a fire. (Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?)

2. Before you start, you might want to write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive.

3. Throw your needs-to-go lingerie into the fire one piece at a time.

4. Watch intently as the pieces burn. Know that your past is recycling into the ethers, liberating your future. You know what to do, ladies (unless, you know, you're a real person with real bills you need to pay, and the thought of wasting perfectly good lingerie doesn't sound like the most sensible decision):