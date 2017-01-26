GQ Totally Trolled Donald Trump With This Presidential Makeover

Despite Donald Trump’s transition from developer to reality star to president of the United States, his wardrobe and temperament haven’t changed a bit. Though no one seems to be able to do anything about his disposition, GQ decided to step in and give Trump a YUGE presidential makeover in a hilarious new video. The men’s magazine trolls the president BIGLY with advice on how to solve his slouchy suits, Scotch-taped ties and wrinkled pants. They even offer tailoring tips to make his hands look bigger. GQ/YouTube Where to even begin? After losing a few shades of bronzer, getting tailored and having his blond coif trimmed, Trump looks … different. Just check out the video above. But as GQ says: