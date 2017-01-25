Gwyneth Paltrow Miraculously Makes A Ruffled Blue Suit Look Good

You know what they say, Gwyneth Paltrow: If you can’t prove your site’s widely refuted health claims, just throw on a power suit and keep moving. BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Paltrow looked undeniably adorable out in Los Angeles Tuesday. Wearing a baby blue ruffled, short-skirted suit with large metal buttons, fishnet stockings and heeled booties, the almighty queen of Goopland made it work despite the fact that her look is a bit mismatched from top to bottom. BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images We’re not sure if it’s the fit, the color, the style or the fact that she might be carrying a jade egg in her vagina that especially attracts us to this look, but something is working.