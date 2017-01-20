It's Sky Blue Ralph Lauren For Melania Trump's Inauguration Dress

Well folks, the day has arrived. Donald Trump will officially be the president of the United States of America, and Melania Trump will officially take over the role of first lady from Michelle Obama. It’s an impactful moment for the entire world, including, yes, those who follow fashion. Over the past few months, top designers have voiced both a desire and distaste for dressing Mrs. Trump, resulting in especially intense speculation about what she would wear to the inauguration. Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld were both reported to be in talks to dress the new first lady for the occasion, and those reports were proven to be at least half true so far. Trump stepped out Friday morning in a sky blue cashmere Ralph Lauren Collection coat with a cashmere turtleneck dress underneath, accessorized with matching pumps and gloves. Alex Brandon/AP As some have done in the past, one reporter on CNN drew comparisons between Trump and Jackie Kennedy, who often wore classic, monochromatic outfits. Joseph Scherschel via Getty Images Ralph Lauren is a pretty obvious choice for Trump, who has worn her own store-bought outfits by the designer a number of times, including election night. At a pre-inauguration reception Thursday night, though, Trump wore something a bit less predictable: a long-sleeve, gold form-fitting gown by Reem Acra. MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images All eyes will be on Mrs. Trump as the day and night of festivities marches on. Check out what several former first ladies wore to their husband’s inaugurations below. Congressional Quarterly via Getty Images Hillary, Chelsea and Bill Clinton at Clinton’s second inauguration, Jan. 20 1997 Mark Wilson via Getty Images Sasha, Malia, and Michelle Obama at Barack Obama’s second inauguration, Jan. 21, 2013. NBC NewsWire via Getty Images Nancy Reagan at Ronald Regan’s inauguration, Jan. 20 1981. Alex Wong via Getty Images Laura Bush at her husband’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, 2005.