Ivanka Trump Has Reportedly Cut Ties From Her Fashion Brand

Ivanka Trump has reportedly stepped down from her eponymous fashion brand. After distancing herself on social media from the clothing, shoe and accessories line that bears her name back in November 2016, the president elect’s daughter has cut ties ahead of her father’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The move comes just as news broke that her husband, Jared Kushner, would leave his own position as publisher of the New York Observer and chief executive of Kushner Properties to hold a senior advisor role in Donald Trump’s White House, sparking concern that such a role would break the anti-nepotism law passed in 1967. Vanity Fair reports that in resigning from both her post at the brand and her role in the Trump Organization, Ivanka will have restructured “participation in Trump Organization transactions” that will make it so “she no longer benefits from the profits. Instead, she will get a fixed series of payments from the revenue of a spate of projects. She will also recuse from participating in her interest in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, along with her interest in her brand.” It makes, according to Vanity Fair, “their kingmaker look self-serving, opaque and unethical, by comparison.” As a refresher, Donald Trump has yet to address his many conflicts of interest in public, and postponed a recent press conference in which he was slated to do so. He is expected to give that conference Wednesday. Ivanka made this move despite, according to the New York Times, having no “immediate plans to enter the administration,” though she will no doubt play a large role in the administration, as she did on the campaign trail. It’s unclear if the move, which frees Ivanka from a brand that has faced boycott and negative press both during the campaign and since the election, will do anything to improve the brand’s image. The Huffington Post reached out to Ivanka Trump’s brand, who declined to offer an official comment.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx