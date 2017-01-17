Katy Perry Debuts A Suspiciously Trump-Like Hairdo

Is Katy Perry getting political with her latest hairstyle? The “Roar” singer debuted her brand new blonde locks at an art exhibit on Saturday. The style is two-toned, with streaks of bleach blonde running through a decidedly Cheeto-orange hue. Several sites have speculated that the color pokes fun at President-elect Donald Trump. Given that Perry campaigned for Hillary Clinton and posed with Sham Ibrahim’s provocative portrait of Trump as a baby in diapers, we think those sites might be on to something. Tara Ziemba via Getty Images The orange shades match perfectly! The new look is the latest in a long line of major hair transformations for Perry. The star has a penchant for bright hair colors and a formidable collection of wigs. No word yet on whether this hairdo is a dye job or a wig. Perry will be performing at the Women’s March on Washington event this weekend. If you’ll be attending the anti-Trump march in Washington, D.C., keep your eyes peeled for Perry’s flaming locks.