Kerry Washington's Style Evolution Is Full Of Red Carpet Risks

Kerry Washington is a style icon, though she claims it wasn’t always the case. She wears fresh-off-the-runway looks with ease, completely blows everyone else’s maternity style out of the water, and then does it again and again. The “Scandal” star uses her fashion in other ways, too. She’s spread awareness of financial abuse through purse design, co-designed a clothing line based on her hit television show and, as proven as recently as the 2017 SAG Awards, uses her platform to make political statements about troubling new policies. A look back at the way Washington’s style has evolved since those beloved “Save the Last Dance” days shows she’s always had a flair for fashion, if not quite as high fashion as she wears today. Her gowns have gotten a chic upgrade, but the boldness and willingness to have fun through fashion is definitely unchanged. In honor of Washington’s 40th birthday, we revisit those earlier days, and celebrate some of our favorite recent moments, too. 2004 Evan Agostini via Getty Images At the 15th Annual Glamour “Women of the Year” Awards on Nov. 8 2004 Michael Buckner via Getty Images At Movieline’s Hollywood Life 2004 Breakthrough Awards on Dec. 12 2005 Michael Buckner via Getty Images At the 57th Annual DGA Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 29 2005 Evan Agostini via Getty Images At the National Board of Review Annual Gala 2005 on Jan. 11 2006 Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images At the “The Wind That Shakes The Barley” premiere during the 59th International Cannes Film Festival on May 18 2006 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images At the Premiere Lounge after party for “The Dead Girl” during AFI Fest 2006 on Nov. 7 2007 Peter Kramer via Getty Images At the premiere for the film “Ocean’s Thirteen” at the Palais des Festivals during the 60th International Cannes Film Festival on May 24 2007 Amy Graves via Getty Images At the 7th Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards on Dec. 9 2008 Jemal Countess via Getty Images At the L’Oreal Legends Gala to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund on Nov. 10 2008 Venturelli via Getty Images At the Palme d’Or Closing Ceremony at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 25 2009 NBC NewsWire via Getty Images At the Young Patrons Of Lincoln Center Fall Masquerade Gala on Oct. 29 2009 George Pimentel via Getty Images At the “Face” Premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23 2010 STAN HONDA via Getty Images At opening night at The Metropolitan Opera House on Sept. 27 2010 Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images At the “Mother And Child” Los Angeles Premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on April 19 2011 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images At the 2011 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26 2011 Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images At the 2010 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 10 2012 Getty At the Emmy Awards on Sept. 23 2012 Getty At “The Details” premiere on Oct. 29 2013 Getty At the Golden Globe awards on Jan. 13 2013 Getty At the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 1 2013 Getty At the MTV Movie Awards on April 14 2014 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images At the 66th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Jan. 25 2014 Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images At the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Aug. 25 2014 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images At the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 18 2015 Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images At the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20 2015 Lester Cohen via Getty Images At the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on Nov. 14 2015 Desiree Navarro via Getty Images At The Paley Center for Media Presents “An Evening with The Cast of ‘Scandal'” on May 14 2016 Larry Busacca via Getty Images At the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 30 2016 Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images At the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18 2017 George Pimentel via Getty Images At the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 2017 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29