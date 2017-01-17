Kim K. And Kendall Jenner Rock Sheer Gowns For Their 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo

“Ocean’s Eight” is shaping up to be a movie for everyone ― even “Keeping up with the Kardashians” fans. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted all dressed up in New York City Monday night, heading to film a cameo for the upcoming all-female reboot. Jenner was clad in a sheer, intricately detailed high-neck gown, while Kardashian wore a see-through dress with a fur coat. In other words, they looked exactly how you’d imagine they would look in a movie cameo (or any other circumstance, for that matter). NCP/Star Max via Getty Images NCP/Star Max via Getty Images Reports say their appearance in the movie is part of a “crucial scene” involving the Met Gala. But the sisters’ looks actually remind us more of what the entire family wore to Kanye West’s New York Fashion Week show in February 2016. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Not gonna lie, this development just made us almost as excited for the film as those photos of Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway on the subway.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx