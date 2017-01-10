Kim Kardashian Is Back On The Town, And Her Look Is… Interesting

Kim Kardashian avoided the limelight over the past few months, but her legs are clearly ready for their return to the public eye. The sheer outfit enthusiast, who’s been lying low since she was robbed in Paris in October, went out to dinner with husband Kanye West on Monday in a black sweatshirt and “ripped jeans” that are basically a waistband, two ankle cuffs, and one giant hole: x17onlinecom Kim was celebrating the arrest of those accused of robbing her, X17online reports. There’s really no dress code for such occasions, so consider the precedent set with lacy black pantyhose and heels. Welcome back, Kimberly.

