Kim Kardashian Pierced Her Nails And Now You Can't Stop Staring

The Kardashians have always been known for being major trendsetters. Their fashion choices tend to create quite a stir, and Kim's latest manicure makeover is certainly doing just that. She recently Snapchatted her pierced nails and honestly we can't stop replaying the video. A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:37pm PST Our initial thoughts summed up in one GIF? Pretty much. Clearly the nails are fake, but it still just looks so insane (and weirdly painful?). Will this be the new trend? We honestly hope not because it's already hard enough to maintain a decent manicure. But we're not about to doubt the power of Kim K to change the nail game. Plus, the edgy trend has already been spotted on social media. A photo posted by Snobette (@thesnobette) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:35am PST A photo posted by Rave Nailz (@rave_nailz) on Nov 21, 2016 at 2:52pm PST Well, Kimmy, we hope your bling nails don't get caught on anything or make it too difficult to go to the bathroom. You still look fabulous, either way.