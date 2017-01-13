Kylie Jenner Debuts Her First New Hair Transformation Of 2017

It took a record-breaking 12 days for Kylie Jenner to debut her first new ‘do of 2017. If you had “platinum bob” in your Kylie Jenner hair draft, you may now collect your winnings. Jenner showed off her brand new shiny blonde locks on Instagram Thursday. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:26pm PST The 19-year-old reality star previously went blonde for the first time in September of last year. Jenner has also experimented with red, rose gold and navy blue hair in the past. Several outlets have speculated that Jenner’s new ‘do is simply a blonde wig. Allure reports that the look is a wig styled by Tokyo Stylez, the artist who personalizes most of Jenner’s wig collection for her. All we know is that nothing gold can stay, and neither can any of Jenner’s hairstyles for very long. Keep your eyes peeled for the next hair transformation from King Kylie ― you can bet it will be epic. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:26pm PST A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

