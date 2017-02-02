Lena Dunham Looked 'Cool For The First Time In like 17 Years' Last Night

Lena Dunham is a woman of many talents, accolades, and now hairstyles. We’d come to associate the “Girls” girl with a signature short ‘do, so we were completely thrown off by the edgy long ombrè look she rocked Wednesday night, just days ahead of her show’s final season premiere on Feb. 12. Ben Gabbe via Getty Images Another shift from what we’re used to seeing: Dunham wore a super fashionable high-waisted skirt paired with a crop top. If you think the whole look was working for her, apparently you’re not alone. Dunham posted an Instagram photo with co-stars Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke, writing that Kirke told her she “looked cool for the first time in like 17 years. Win!” Thank you New York Times @timestalks and the genius @jennydeluxe for a chance to reflect, revolt and rejoice. Btw Jemima told me I looked cool for the first time in like 17 years. Win! || photo @griff_lipson ❤ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:54pm PST We’re not sure we agree it’s Dunham’s only cool look in over a decade, but we have to at least affirm that she looks great.