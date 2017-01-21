Melania Trump Wears A White Off-The-Shoulder Gown To The Inaugural Ball

First lady Melania Trump made her debut at the inaugural ball Friday night, and as expected, stayed true to her classic style. Rob Carr via Getty Images After drawing comparisons to Jackie Kennedy in the sky blue Ralph Lauren outfit she wore for her husband’s inauguration earlier in the day, Trump’s evening look was a white, off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera’s former creative director Hervé Pierre, which features a structured detail down the front, a thigh-high slit and a red belt. The look is a bit more toned down than Ivanka’s, who wore a sparkly Carolina Herrera gown for the occasion. Brian Snyder / Reuters Wearing her hair down, she paired the look with minimal accessories. Earlier reports predicted that Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld would dress her for various inaugural events, but WWD has since confirmed that she in fact collaborated with Pierre on the look.