Nordstrom Stopped Carrying Ivanka Trump Because No One Was Buying It

Nordstrom confirmed Thursday that after years of selling Ivanka Trump products, it will not continue carrying the brand “this season.” Trump-branded items have already been removed from the store’s website. The line simply isn’t performing well, the retailer said in a statement: We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season. Organizers behind the #GrabYourWallet movement are claiming victory. The group, which encourages shoppers to stop doing business with companies that work with the Trump family, went from hashtag to major boycott rather quickly when it launched back in October 2016. Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images “The way we were” – Trump, to Nordstrom. “You did this,” #GrabYourWallet founder Shannon Coulter tweeted to followers. “I am in awe.” Others took to Twitter to commend the power of boycott and to encourage other retailers to follow suit. Racked first reported Thursday that Nordstrom appeared to be dropping Trump, noticing by midday that the selection on Nordstrom.com was “down to four items and the Ivanka Trump label is also no longer listed on the list of brands Nordstrom carries.” By end of day, no items came up in a search at all. Nordstrom now joins the likes of Uber and Zulily on the #GrabYourWallet’s “dropped from the boycott list” section, though the retailer continued to maintain on social media late into Thursday night that the choice was “not political.” @Happytobe1977 For us it’s not a political decision. Making edits to the thousands of brands we offer based on performance is the… 1/2— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 3, 2017 @Happytobe1977 …regular rhythm of our business. 2/2— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 3, 2017 Still, we can think of a lot of people who are happy to get back to shopping at the iconic department store now that it has dropped the brand.