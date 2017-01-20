Of Course Hillary Clinton Wore A White Suit To The Inauguration

Those hoping to see Hillary Clinton at today’s inauguration likely didn’t hope she’d be attending as a guest, but here we are. Clinton arrived at Donald Trump’s swearing-in Friday wearing her usual pantsuit, this time in off-white. Alex Wong via Getty Images Clinton notably wore white multiple times over the course of her campaign, which many believe was in tribute to women’s suffrage. Many of her supporters even opted to wear white to vote for Hillary on election day. Unsurprisingly, Hillary Clinton is wearing white to the #Inauguration. She wore white to major campaign events, in tribute to suffragettes.— Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 20, 2017 The suit is subtle yet poignant message about Clinton’s unwavering commitment to the women’s movement. And we can’t help but wonder whether or not she inspired Ivanka Trump’s look for the event, too. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Very interesting.