One Tear-Jerking Last Look At Michelle Obama's Best Outfits Of 2016

We spent a large part of 2016 celebrating Michelle Obama's legacy and trying our best to ignore the imminent end of her tenure as first lady. She has done a great deal to help distract us from the latter, blessing the masses with arguably her best dressed year yet. Sure, FLOTUS has had too many incredible style moments to count over the past eight years, but she really turned it out for the farewell tour. This rose gold Atelier Versace moment serves as proof. Nothing can prepare us for the dark day looming in the distance when she passes along her title and the slew of best-dressed opportunities that come with itto the incoming first lady. But as they say, it's better to smile because it happened than to cry because it's over. It's in that spirit that we present 11 of Michelle's best looks of 2016, which we intend to scroll up and down over and over again for the remainder of this year. 1 CHRIS KLEPONIS via Getty Images Wearing Naeem Khan at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, DC on Sept. 17. 2 NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace for a state dinner on Oct. 18. 3 SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 25. 4 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Wearing Gucci at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC on Dec. 4. 5 CHRIS KLEPONIS via Getty Images Wearing Naeem Khan to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Ho Ching and his wife Lee Hsien Loong in Washington, DC on Aug. 2. 6 NurPhoto via Getty Images Wearing Jason Wu for a state dinner in Washington, DC on March 10. 7 Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Wearing Naeem Khan at a state dinner in Havana, Cuba on March 21. 8 Pool via Getty Images Wearing BCBG at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Orlando, FL on May 8. 9 NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Wearing Brandon Maxwell for a state dinner with Singapore's Ho Ching, wife of Prime Minister lee Hsien Loong in Washington, DC, on Aug 2. 10 WPA Pool via Getty Images Wearing Narciso Rodriguez for a dinner at Kensington Palace in London, England on April 22. 11 Handout . / Reuters Wearing Michael Kors with Argentine first lady Juliana Awada in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 23.

