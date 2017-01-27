Rimmel London Just Cast A Man In Its Latest Makeup Campaign

Please, please let this be more than a passing fad. The beauty industry has been criticized in the past for its lack of inclusivity. Over the past few months, it has worked to change that ― at least in some ways. Following in the footsteps of CoverGirl and Maybelline, Rimmel London tapped a group of beauty influencers for its latest campaign, one of whom happens to be male. Lewys Ball, a 17-year-old YouTuber with more than 150,000 subscribers and 5 million views, stars alongside the likes of Maddi Waterhouse (sister of Suki) and Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter, Cora Corré, in the U.K.-based brand’s #LiveTheLondonLook campaign. One look at the 17-year-old’s Instagram and you’ll understand why Rimmel would want him in its advertisements. Not only is his makeup game on point, he also has some of the fiercest brows in the game, perhaps second only to fellow Rimmel spokesperson Cara Delevingne. Get ready to Live the London Look. Super proud to announce I’ve joined @rimmellondonuk as one of the faces of their 2017 campaign. Make sure to follow them and share your #LL here. #rimmel #livethelondonlook #edgeyourlook #ad A photo posted by lew (@lookingforlewys) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:37am PST He follows in the footsteps of James Charles and Manny Gutierrez in starring in a major cosmetics campaign. As his voice can be heard saying in the video, “Anybody can wear makeup, no matter who you are.” We’ll swipe on some mascara to that.