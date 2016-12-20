Sarah Paulson's Sparkly Dress Is A Holiday Treat For Us All

Sparkly angel human Sarah Paulson wore her official sparkly angel human uniform on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday. NBC via Getty Images Clad in a pink and red sequined fantasy disguised as a dress, the actress once again solidified her affinity for the statement dress. In these dark days, it’s important to find some things to smile about. This look is one of those things. It was perfect. NBC via Getty Images She is perfect. NBC via Getty Images Someone buy me this dress so I can be perfect, too. NBC via Getty Images Related… The Best-Dressed Stars Seriously Brought It On The Emmys Red Carpet The Sexiest Celebrity Haircut In Hollywood Right Now A Tribute To Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor's Emmy Love-Fest

