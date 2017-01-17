Someone Give The Duchess Of Cambridge A Pantene Campaign Already

Two words: Hair. Goals. The Duchess of Cambridge gave a speech alongside Prince William and Prince Harry in London Monday as part of their ongoing “Heads Together” campaign to end mental illness stigma. The former Kate Middleton looked lovely as usual in a long-sleeved, floral Erdem dress. We almost didn’t notice it as we were too busy trying to figure out how to achieve these voluminous levels of hair greatness. Danny Martindale via Getty Images It is seriously magical. The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Institute of Contemporary Art to outline the next phase of their mental health campaign pic.twitter.com/RRPNwxYUzz— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) January 17, 2017 Kate’s hair is likely rooted in good genetics and a team of professionals, but hey, we can dream! Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

