The 22 Most Outrageous Looks From London Men's Fashion Week

London Fashion Week Men’s wrapped Monday, the end of an exhilarating four days of bold designs, oversized everything and even more athleisure. Like any other fashion week, some of the outfits that made it down the runway were simply outrageous and totally unwearable. The Sibling show made us pause with a red-and-blue getup that looked ever-so-uncomfortable, while Christopher Raeburn’s camo-clad bags made us wonder just how many things one human could (and should carry) on their person. Vivienne Westwood’s colorful creations left us wondering if we’re supposed to be wearing more headpieces and face scarves, which also popped up on quite a few designers’ runways this season. Take a peek at the 22 most outrageous looks we saw in London and leave your thoughts in the comments below: 1 Sibling Estrop via Getty Images 2 JW Anderson Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 3 Vivienne Westwood Estrop via Getty Images 4 Christopher Raeburn Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 5 Vivienne Westwood Ki Price via Getty Images 6 Xander Zhou Estrop via Getty Images 7 JW Anderson Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 8 Astrid Andersen Ian West – PA Images via Getty Images 9 Katie Eary Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 10 Christopher Shannon Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 11 JW Anderson Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 12 Sibling Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 13 Vivienne Westwood Estrop via Getty Images 14 Agi & Sam Estrop via Getty Images 15 Chalayan Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 16 Agi & Sam Ian Gavan via Getty Images 17 Xander Zhou Estrop via Getty Images 18 JW Anderson Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 19 Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images 20 Agi & Sam Estrop via Getty Images 21 Cottweiler Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images 22 KTZ Estrop via Getty Images

