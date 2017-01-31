The Baby Prince Of Bhutan Is Absurdly Adorable

Look. It’s not a competition. All babies are beautiful, including royal babies. But facts are facts, and the fact is that Bhutan’s royal baby, Dragon Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, is unbelievably cute. Like, knock-Prince-George-and-Princess-Charlotte-out-of-the-top-spot-for-cutest-babies cute. OK, they are all equal in adorableness. But just look at this kid. The cheeks. The smile. The outfit. The tiny truck. It’s too much. Yellow Bhutan Baby Jigme, the son of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, turns one on Feb. 5. The new photo was released in celebration of both his birthday and his father’s birthday on Feb. 21, and is available for anyone to download as a desktop or phone calendar background (you’re welcome). The Bhutanese website Yellow, which is run by the royal media department, correctly declared the photo “will melt your heart!” The king and queen also released images on their own Facebook pages, which provide a wealth of opportunity to stare at this beautiful family. Like we said, it’s not a competition. But swoon.