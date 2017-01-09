The Best Looks From The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The Golden Globes set the tone for awards season, no doubt. And Sunday night’s red carpet was packed with sparkle, plunging necklines and brilliant hair adornments. Not all the women on the carpet wore a dress, and there was no shortage of award-worthy ensembles to swoon over ― specifically from the likes of Ruth Negga, Mandy Moore and Janelle Monae. Check out our picks for best-dressed of the evening below, and scroll to the bottom of this post to see the complete collection of looks from the night. Ruth Negga Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham Steve Granitz via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown in Jenny Packham VALERIE MACON via Getty Images in Jenny Packhan and Sophia Webster Janelle Monae in Armani Steve Granitz via Getty Images Viola Davis Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Drew Barrymore Steve Granitz via Getty Images Jessica Biel in Elie Saab Venturelli via Getty Images Kristen Wiig Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Kerry Washington Steve Granitz via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Frazer Harrison via Getty Images See every red carpet look from the 2017 Golden Globes below.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx