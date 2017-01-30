The SAG Awards' Best Dressed Stars Were Also The Boldest

The SAG Awards aired Sunday night in the midst of political turmoil (which fueled many speeches on the topic), but there was still quite a parade of fashion on the red carpet. Our favorite looks this year were quirky and unexpected ― Michelle Dockery in bright, colorful stripes, Nicole Kidman with epic parrot faces adorning her shoulders, and more. Check out our picks for best dressed of the night below, including one seriously dapper dude (Rami Malek), and then continue to the bottom of our page to see the slideshow including all of the red carpet looks. Michelle Williams Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton Thandie Newton Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Kathryn Hahn Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Wearing Adeam Michelle Dockery Lester Cohen via Getty Images Wearing Ellie Saab Emily Blunt Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Wearing Roberto Cavalli Yara Shahidi Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Wearing Naeem Khan Rami Malek Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Wearing Dior Angela Sarafyan Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Kerry Washington Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Nicole Kidman Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Wearing Gucci Natalie Portman Steve Granitz via Getty Images Wearing Dior