The 'Stranger Things' Kids Are The Breath Of Fresh Air We Need Right Now

If awards season has taught us anything so far, it’s that the obsession with “Stranger Things” has caused a very real fascination with the kids who star in the hit show. Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown were the epitome of squad goals on the SAG Awards red carpet Sunday night, not just because they’re the coolest kids on the planet but also because they were some of the best dressed. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images (L-R) Actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo Schnapp wore a cobalt blue velvet Mango suit with a Dolce & Gabbana shirt and matching blue J.Crew shoes, Wolfhard wore Topman, McLaughlin wore a bespoke striped tux and Matarazzo wore J.Crew. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images As for Brown, she wore a custom Giorgio Armani gown sketched for her by Armani himself and single handedly brought headbands all the way back. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Not too shabby, eh?