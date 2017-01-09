This 63-Year-Old Fashion Blogger Slays All The Stereotypes

You might assume there are no 63-year-olds running popular fashion blogs. If so, prepare to get schooled. Lyn Slater, a university professor and social worker, named her blog Accidental Icon after paparazzi mistook her for a celebrity on the streets of New York City. Slater happened to be meeting a friend outside a fashion show two years ago, dressed in her usual sleek style, when “all of a sudden I was surrounded by fashion photographers taking my picture, thinking I was some fashion person,” she told HuffPost. “It was really all very accidental.” The blog she started, however, is highly intentional ― and totally inspiring. Michael Paniccia Lane Lang Calvin Lom With photos, fashion finds and personal essays, Accidental Icon offers a welcome dose of emotional maturity in a world overrun with twenty-something fashion bloggers. Slater, who prefers the term “influencer” to “fashion blogger,” features shots of herself roaming the NYC streets alongside wise reflections, from her personal definition of feminism to the similarities between quality friends and quality moisturizer. She posts photos with minimal or no edits, leaving laugh lines, silver hair and wrinkles for all to see. And while that may seem rare in the world of fashion, Slater isn’t even thinking about it. “Age is not a variable I consider when I am dressing,” she told The Huffington Post. “I think it is quite wonderful that the boundaries in fashion are loosening.” As are we. Rock on, Lyn. Calvin Lom Calvin Lom Calvin Lom

