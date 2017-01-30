xxxx

This Close-Up Video Of Pore Strip Removing Blackheads Is Disgustingly Mesmerizing

January 30, 2017 admin STYLE 0

Warning: This video will make you deeply uncomfortable, and you will also probably watch it on a loop for the next three hours.  Nauseatingly beautiful videos of blemish extractions have emerged as something of a trend on YouTube, with users posting videos of things like blackhead removal and pimple popping. But if pimple-popping is too grotesque for you, consider this video from July, recently re-popularized on Reddit. It shows a pore strip removing blackheads from a user’s nose in a tamer but equally disgusting way: from way up close. Blackhead after blackhead is ripped from the skin in the slow-motion video, leaving the pores empty in their absence.  If you can stand to watch stomach churning video in its entirety, the rest of  KeanaTankentai’s page is a wealth of in-your-face pimple pandemonium, too.   We have a lot of feelings, but we’ll let Winona Ryder handle this one for us instead.  H/T Bustle

