This Simple Device Solves A Major Problem For Pierced Ears

Years of wearing heavy earrings can stretch your ear piercings and make your earrings droop. While getting a surgical “lobe lift” is one option, surgery isn’t for everyone. With the help of a more supportive earring back, you can ease the pressure on your lobes and get rid of that saggy look. Earring backs that are specifically designed to keep your earrings lifted, like Levears, can help your earrings sit more comfortably. Levears’ patented earring backs claim to “leverage the part of your ear above the pierced hole” to distribute the weight of your earrings across a larger area of your ear. Ultimately it aims to alleviate the stress on your actual piercing hole and lift your earring at the same time. Check out the video below to watch the Levears in action. The Huffington Post may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

