What's The Best Thing The Duchess Of Cambridge Wore This Year?

The Duchess of Cambridge had quite a year. She worked to end stigma surrounding mental illness, showed off her photography chops, hiked a huge mountain in Bhutan without a visible trace of sweat, hung out with the Obamas, guest edited The Huffington Post, wore tiaras, shopped at a thrift store, took a selfie with Serena Williams… the list goes on. As usual, the former Kate Middleton did it all with the utmost style and poise. We should know, as we've spent many an hour this year tracking her every move. It's difficult to choose a favorite between the many dresses she wore (and re-wore) in 2016, so we've laid out our top 11 for you to choose from. We're partial to the white Self Portrait gown, but that's likely because we now know Kate has at least one item in her closet that none other than Paris Hilton has in hers. Take a look and pick your favorite below. Warren Allott/Daily Telegraph/PA Archive Wearing Saloni in April in London. Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Wearing Temperley London in April in India. Samir Hussein via Getty Images Wearing Naeem Khan in April in India. UK Press Pool via Getty Images Wearing Tory Burch in April in Bhutan. Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph/PA Archive Wearing Roland Mouret in June in London. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Wearing Catherine Walker in June in London. POOL New / Reuters Wearing Barbara Casasola in July in London. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Wearing Preen in September in Canada. Samir Hussein via Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen in September in Canada. WPA Pool via Getty Images Wearing Self Portrait in November in London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Wearing Jenny Packham in December in London.

