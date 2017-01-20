Women's Photos Of Their #MarchingShoes Will Fire You Up

As the Women’s March draws near, people are busy making signs, wrapping up last-minute travel logistics and playing their favorite feminist fight songs. On social media, participants from all around the globe are sharing photos of the #MarchingShoes they’ll wear tomorrow. Along with the picture, many are writing why they’re marching on Saturday. Look at all moving photos below and make sure to share your own: “Marching for equality, body autonomy, and to end rape culture.” Marching for equality, body autonomy, and to end rape culture. #Nastywomen #MarchingShoes #WhyIMarch #WomensMarch #womensmarchChi #Chicago pic.twitter.com/XTxN5tYaH0— Mary Kilduff (@RedSunflowers68) January 16, 2017 “Because gun violence is a women’s issue & I’m a survivor.” "Because gun violence is a women's issue & I'm a survivor." #WhyIMarch #MarchingShoes @womensmarch @MomsDemand #survivor @Everytown #DC pic.twitter.com/9vfdoXxjM7— Becky (@Rebecca_221B) January 18, 2017 “Stepping out for women’s rights & standing against hatred & division.” Our #MarchingShoes ready for #WomensMarchLondon -stepping out for women's rights & standing against hatred &division pic.twitter.com/7liFp0ytdL— Womankind Worldwide (@woman_kind) January 17, 2017 “Because women’s rights are human rights. And human rights are women’s rights.” Because women's rights are human rights. And human rights are women's rights. #whyimarch #marchingshoes #womensmarch #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Chelsea Villareal (@parvumpignus) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:07am PST “I’m marching because I love my country and the constitution it is founded on.” "I'm marching because I love my country and the constitution it is founded on." —Laurie #MarchingShoes #WomensMarch #NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/y9xVStMcQg— Boston Women's March (@BosWomensMarch) January 17, 2017 ”For our grandchildren.” For our grandchildren #marchingshoes #womensmarch #womensmarchTO pic.twitter.com/AQZHXhfjPG— ParentBridge (@ParentBridge) January 20, 2017 “I deserve recognition for my hard work just as much as anyone else. I deserve to be paid just as much as anyone else. I deserve affordable health care. But we all deserve to feel safe and loved. No matter your gender, skin color, or religion.” My #marchingshoes will help me support other women and educate men about equality. No one gender is superior. I deserve recognition for my hard work just as much as anyone else. I deserve to be paid just as much as anyone else. I deserve affordable health care. But we all deserve to feel safe and loved. No matter your gender, skin color, or religion. A photo posted by Kelly Walsh (@belle0190) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:03am PST “Because women’s access to contraceptive choice is being cut.” We're putting on our #MarchingShoes because women's access to contraceptive choice is being cut @womensmarchlon #womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/13fpEDLUIv— C4Contraception (@C4Contraception) January 17, 2017 “Women don’t sit on sidelines when progress is at stake. We work for it + get it done.” My #MarchingShoes are always ready! Women don't sit on sidelines when progress is at stake. We work for it+get it done. #WomensMarch #mapoli pic.twitter.com/fXqghslSdF— Sonia Chang-Díaz (@SoniaChangDiaz) January 17, 2017 “Our family is marching on Sat 21st to keep going forwards, not backwards.” Our family is marching on Sat 21st to keep going forwards, not backwards @womensmarchlon #MarchingShoes pic.twitter.com/XJYmSaLdur— Katherine Woolf (@kathwoolf) January 17, 2017 “For my daughter & in memory of my father, born 85 yrs ago today. For what is right. #WhyImarch is for my daughter & in memory of my father, born 85 yrs ago today. For what is right. Jean #marchingshoes #womensmarch #bosmarch pic.twitter.com/CNrpc6dHtf— Boston Women's March (@BosWomensMarch) January 18, 2017 And this gem: Looks like I'm going to be marching for the next four years, so I'm ready. Four years worth of #MarchingShoes. pic.twitter.com/3t3lXRhUdh— Queen Anne Greenways (@QAGreenways) November 11, 2016