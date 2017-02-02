26 Store-Bought Appetizers And Snacks That Are Worth Your Money

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, we’re scrambling to stack our kitchens with the best store-bought snacks and appetizers that rival homemade treats. We polled HuffPost editors, scoured the interwebs and used our own tastebuds to nail a lineup that’s guaranteed to score. No shame in our snacking game. 1 Trader Joe’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip Trader Joes 2 Whole Foods Spinach and Cheese Spanakopita Whole Foods Market 3 Costco sushi trays Pinterest 4 Nathan’s Franks in a Blanket Nathan’s 5 Snyder’s Honey Mustard and Onion Pretzel Pieces Snyders 6 Brownie Brittle Brownie Brittle 7 Trader Joe’s Spinach and Kale Greek Yogurt Dip Trader Joe’s 8 Aidells Chicken Meatballs Aidell’s 9 Don Miguel Mini Tacos Don Miguel 10 Trader Joe’s Scallops Wrapped in Bacon Trader Joe’s 11 Tostitos Chunky Salsa Tostitos 12 Barkthins Barkthins 13 Trader Joe’s White Bean and Basil Hummus Pinterest 14 Archer Farms Feta and Caramelized Onion Cups Target 15 Angie’s Boomchickapop Popcorn Boomchickapop 16 Nancy’s Petite Quiche Walmart 17 Trader Joe’s Arancini Bites Pinterest 18 Lipton Onion Dip Mix Lipton 19 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Lay’s 20 Cello Whisps Cello Whisps 21 Trader Joe’s Popcorn with Herbs and Spices Trader Joe’s 22 Phillips Crab Cake Minis Target 23 Divina Stuffed Olives Amazon 24 Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Dunkers Trader Joe’s 25 SeaPak Coconut Shrimp Walmart 26 Trader Joe’s Salsa Verde Trader Joe’s Related… Ben And Jerry's New Product Is A Little 'Slice' Of Heaven 6 Ways To Save Money At Whole Foods And America's Favorite Grocery Store Is…