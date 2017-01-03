5 Healthy Recipes To Start 2017 Off Right

If you had a typical holiday celebration, you likely partook in a lot of sweets, booze and epic meals. It was fun, sure, but now it’s time to recover from that indulgent living. The best way to do that is with a week of healthy eating. And the best way to ensure you stick to that plan is by prepping your meals ahead of time. We have the recipes you need for the first week of the year. The ones that will help you start the new year off on the right foot. Naturally Ella We have healthy whole-wheat breakfast cookies ― because we don’t want you to go through withdrawal after all those weeks of Christmas cookies. For lunch and dinner there’s veggie loaded risotto that tastes even better as leftovers, loaded sweet potatoes that work great as a light lunch or a hearty side, and turkey minestrone soup that will hug you from the inside out. And, since we like you, we’ve included a peanut butter yogurt dip that is just what you’re body needs when the afternoon crash hits at the office. Pair it with apple slices and you’ll be re-energized in no time. Without further ado… Healthy Breakfast Cookies Lovely Little Kitchen Get the Healthy Breakfast Cookies recipe from Lovely Little Kitchen White Bean Masala Smothered Sweet Potatoes Naturally Ella Get the White Bean Masala Smothered Sweet Potatoes recipe from Naturally Ella Carrot Baked Barley Risotto Naturally Ella Get the Carrot Baked Barley Risotto recipe from Naturally Ella Turkey Minestrone Feasting at Home Get the Turkey Minestrone recipe from Feasting at Home Greek Yogurt Peanut Butter Dip Lovely Little Kitchen Get the Greek Yogurt Peanut Butter Dip recipe from Lovely Little Kitchen Related… Cook These Meals On Sunday, Eat Healthy Throughout The Week Your Genius Sunday Meal Plan For The Week Make These Fall Recipes On Sunday, Eat Healthy All Week Long Your Sunday Meal Prep: Make These 5 Recipes, Eat Healthier All Week

