7 Healthy Foods You Should Start Eating In 2017

The world of health foods is vast, and if you haven't ventured past chia seeds you are seriously missing out on some powerhouse ingredients. In honor of the new year and fresh starts, we've made a list of foods you really should start eating in 2017. Not only will these ingredients keep your meals interesting, they'll also help you stay healthy in the year ahead. Here are seven foods you should incorporate into your diet in 2017: vi-mart via Getty Images A bowl of kelp. 1. Kelp ― This brown seaweed is a nutritional powerhouse. It's loaded with high amounts of iodine, potassium, magnesium, calcium and iron, and it's also a great source of Omega-3. One of the easiest ways to get more kelp in your diet is to add kelp sprinkles to homemade soups (you can find these at your local health food stores). It's also good served on top of salads and rice bowls. 2. Ghee ― Ghee is essentially clarified butter, which is made by heating butter and skimming off the milk solids. It's easier for some people to digest than unprocessed butter, because of its low lactose content ― and it is high in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. (But it's still butter, so don't eat it by the spoonful.) Ghee is a staple in Indian cuisine, its natural nutty flavor adding depth to curries and beyond. 3. Dandelion Greens ― This pleasantly bitter green is rich in vitamin C as well as B vitamins, calcium, iron and potassium. It's good for your bones and muscles, and it's also high in fiber ― 3.5 ounces of the green will satisfy 15 percent of your daily requirement. Dandelion greens can be found at your local farmer's markets during the spring, or even at specialty stores like Whole Foods. Elenathewise This is what dandelion greens look like. 4. Millet ― A whole grain, millet is high in copper, manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium. It's also naturally gluten free. Millet is often eaten as a breakfast porridge, and is prepared much like steel cut oats, simmered in a pot of water. But it can also be tossed into granolas, muffins and other baked goods. 5. Canned Salmon ― We all know that salmon is an amazing source of Omega-3, but sometimes the price tag can make this fatty fish feel out of reach. Consider canned salmon. It's not only full of the same nutrients as fresh salmon, but it's a whole lot more affordable, too. You can toss it on top of greens for a hearty salad, or use it as a way to bulk up a quick pasta dinner. 6. Wheat Berries ― This is the grain that's used to make the flour that we use for basically everything. Don't be fooled, it's not a fruit. It is only a berry in the botanical sense. It actually looks and acts like a grain of brown rice or farro. The whole berry is loaded with fiber and is full of protein. It's also a great source of iron. Use in in grain salads or in place of rice when making dinner bowls. Tony Robins via Getty Images Marmite — it's an acquired taste. 7. Marmite or Vegemite ― These polarizing spreads made from yeast extract are high in B vitamins, particularly B3. Niacin (as B3 is known) can help boost the body's defenses against bacteria. Of course, when it comes to Marmite or Vegemite you'll want to eat it in moderation since they have a high salt content ― just a thin spread on toast in place of jelly will do the trick. (For the record, despite the spreads being very similar, it should be noted that Marmite is British and Vegemite is Australian.) Now that you've got that down, check out more foods you should be eating MORE ― not less ― of in 2017.