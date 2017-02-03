8 Big Batch Cocktails For Your Super Bowl Crowd

Sure, beer is a natural choice for game day, but you know what’s really nice? A strong cocktail to get you through. We get that no one wants to be mixing drinks during the Super Bowl, but that’s why big batch cocktails were invented. If you mix a pitcher full of cocktails before your guests arrive, everyone can enjoy a cold cocktail without lifting a finger. (Except to pour themselves a drink.) There’s a big batch cocktail out there for everyone ― from your classic Manhattan to twists like Cider Beer Sangrias. Pick yours: 1 Amaretto Bourbon Punch How Sweet It Is Get the Amaretto Bourbon Punch recipe from How Sweet It Is 2 Meyer Lemon Whiskey Sours Garnish With Lemon Get the Meyer Lemon Whiskey Sours recipe from Garnish With Lemon 3 Cider Beer Sangria How Sweet It Is Get the Cider Beer Sangria recipe from How Sweet It Is 4 Blood Orange Margarita For A Crowd Garnish With Lemon Get the Blood Orange Margarita For A Crowd recipe from Garnish With Lemon 5 Pitcher Manhattan James Ransom/Food52 Get the Pitcher Manhattan recipe from Food52 6 Citrus Gin Soda Garnish With Lemon Get the Citrus Gin Soda recipe from Garnish With Lemon 7 Cranberry Apple Moscow Mule Punch Whitney Bond Get the Cranberry Apple Moscow Mule Punch recipe from Whitney Bond 8 Hard Lemon And Raspberry Iced Tea Cooks With Cocktails Get the Hard Lemon And Raspberry Iced Tea recipe from Cooks With Cocktails 9 Grapefruit Ginger Spiced Rum Punch Whitney Bond Get the Grapefruit Ginger Spiced Rum Punch recipe from Whitney Bond Related… Here's Why You Should Drink Maple Syrup The Chicken Wing Recipes To Make For All Your Future Parties The Skillet Nachos That'll Make All Your Melted Cheese Dreams Come True