Ben And Jerry's New 'Pint Slices' Are A Little Slice Of Heaven

The innovators over at Ben and Jerry’s made our ice cream fantasies come true yet again. On Wednesday the brand introduced Pint Slices, a delicious new way to digest your favorite flavors. Pint Slices have the outward appearance of Klondike bars, though they’re stuffed with one of four delicious Ben and Jerry’s flavors. Check out all the yummy offerings below: 1. Americone Dream Ben Jerrys “Vanilla ice cream bars with caramel swirls and fudge covered waffle cone pieces, covered in dark chocolatey coating with waffle cone pieces.” 2. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ben Jerrys “Vanilla ice cream bars with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge flakes, covered in a dark chocolatey coating.” 3. Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ben Jerrys “Chocolate ice cream bars with fudge brownies, covered

in a dark chocolatey coating." 4. Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Ben Jerrys "Peanut butter ice cream bars with peanut butter cups, covered in a dark chocolatey coating." Is your mouth watering yet? The new product will be available nationwide at the beginning of February, according to a press release, and will be sold in packs of three for $4.99 (though one can also buy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices individually for $2.99). Earlier in January, Ben and Jerry's released three new ice cream offerings, including a boozy Urban Bourbon, Oat of this Swirled and the oh-so-tempting Truffle Kerfuffle.