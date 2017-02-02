Crock Pot Chili Recipes That Are Perfect For Game Day

There are so many ways to make use of your Crock Pot this Super Bowl Sunday. You could use it to make some meatballs, wings or even pizza. You could even use it to make something sweet. But one of the more natural uses for the slow cooker ― and one dish everyone appreciates on game day ― is chili. The Crock Pot is the perfect appliance for making a big ol’ pot of chili. The best part about making chili in a slow cooker is once you get it going, and you have all the appropriate fixin’s prepared ― don’t forget the cheese, avocado and sour cream! ― you can sit back and relax with the game. We have a handful of chili recipes made just for the slow cooker, from white chicken chili to a classic beefy recipe. All you have to do is pick one, which is actually the hardest part. 1 Slow Cooker Chili Gimme Some Oven Get the Slow Cooker Chili recipe from Gimme Some Oven 2 Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Recipe Sally’s Baking Addiction Get the Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Recipe recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction 3 Crock Pot White Chicken Chili Well Plated By Erin Get the Crock Pot White Chicken Chili recipe from Well Plated By Erin 4 Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili With Sweet Potatoes And Black Beans Well Plated by Erin Get the Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Black Beans recipe from Well Plated by Erin 5 Crock Pot Pulled Pork Chili How Sweet It Is Get the Crock Pot Pulled Pork Chili recipe from How Sweet It Is 6 Slow Cooker Taco Spice Chili Sallys Baking Addiction Get the Slow Cooker Taco Spice Chili recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction 7 Sweet And Spicy Slow Cooker Chili The Suburban Soapbox Get the Sweet And Spicy Slow Cooker Chili recipe from The Suburban Soapbox 8 Slow Cooker Turkey Sweet Potato Chili Heather Christo Get the Slow Cooker Turkey Sweet Potato Chili recipe from Heather Christo 9 Slow Cooker Three Bean Chili Aberdeens Kitchen Get the Slow Cooker Three Bean Chili recipe from Aberdeen’s Kitchen Related… Apparently Wings Just Aren't Cutting It For Most Football Fans How To Eat Chicken Wings Like The Sophisticated Person You Aren't The Chili Recipes You Need To Survive The Cold Weather