Crock Pot Stew Recipes To Get You Through The Winter

The slow cooker is a wintertime staple. It whips up some hearty dinners, makes some incredibly easy breakfasts and can even put together a pretty mean chili. And that’s not all. The slow cooker is a master at one of our favorite cold-weather dishes. We’re talking about stews. We all need more stews once the winter turns chilly. And that’s what we have. Crock Pot beef stew, chicken stew and an abundance of vegetarian stew options, too. Check it out ― and be cozy all winter long. 1 Slow Cooker Spanish Chicken Stew Sweet Peas And Saffron Get the Slow Cooker Spanish Chicken Stew recipe from Sweet Peas And Saffron 2 Slow Cooker Beef Stew Damn Delicious Get the Slow Cooker Beef Stew recipe from Damn Delicious 3 Slow Cooker Moroccan Chickpea Stew Simply Quinoa Get the Slow Cooker Moroccan Chickpea Stew recipe from Simply Quinoa 4 Slow Cooker Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Stew Center Cut Cook Get the Slow Cooker Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Stew recipe from Center Cut Cook 5 Slow Cooker Curry Stew With Chickpeas, Sweet Potatoes And Kale The Homemade Haus Get the Slow Cooker Curry Stew with Chickpeas, Sweet Potatoes and Kale recipe from The Homemade Haus 6 Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken Stew Sweet Peas And Saffron Get the Slow Cooker Tuscan Chicken Stew recipe from Sweet Peas And Saffron 7 Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Stew Sweet Peas and Saffron Get the Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Stew recipe from Sweet Peas and Saffron 8 Slow Cooker Ethiopian Chicken & Lentil Stew Chelsea’s Messy Apron Get the Slow Cooker Ethiopian Chicken and Lentil Stew recipe from Chelsea’s Messy Apron 9 Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken Stew A Family Feast Get the Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken Stew recipe from A Family Feast Related… It's Officially Time To Get Out Your Slow Cooker 30 Slow Cooker Recipes That Are Made Totally From Scratch This Slow Cooker Mac And Cheese Is Game-Changing