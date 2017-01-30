Google Maps' Mobile App Will Show You How Crowded A Restaurant Is In Real Time

Google Maps just made going out to your favorite places a whole lot easier. You can now see how crowded a restaurant or store is in real time, thanks to a new iOS update on Google Maps’ Popular Times feature. The iPhone update was unveiled last week and was already available on Google Search and Google Maps for Android, according to an emailed statement from Elizabeth Davidoff, Google Maps communications manager. Though Popular Times has been around for a few years, this new feature is more specific, accounting for crowd traffic using real time data. The helpful tool is shown in pink on the graph and in the “live” button, along with a statement in gray like “not too busy” or “a little busy.” Google Now you have no excuse to stand in line. The feature first rolled out for desktop users in November, along with the time management feature (to see how long people spend at a given location) and full department and service hours. Google Courtesy of Google. Here’s to never standing in line again!