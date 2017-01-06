Here's What The Lettuce In Your Salad Actually Does For Your Body

We all know that salads are great for us ― they aid in digestion (thanks to fiber) and they’re full of antioxidants ― but it’s a good idea to make sure you’re building that salad with the best greens. There’s a reason kale salads have taken off in popularity; they’re nutritional powerhouses. One cup of kale satisfies all your daily requirements for vitamins A, C and K. Plus, it has three grams of protein to boot. Kale is the antithesis of iceberg, which basically has the nutritional value of water (plus a little fiber). But, if you just can’t take the thought of another bite of kale ― and we year ya ― there are other salad greens that will supply you with nutrients. Romaine and loose head lettuces, such as red leaf and butterhead, pack more antioxidants and nutrients than tighter heads of greens (like iceberg), especially vitamins A and K. They are also a good source of folic acid ― particularly Romaine. So, when in doubt, go loose. Spinach offers an ever bigger nutritional jolt. It’s not only packed with vitamin A and K, but also has hearty amounts of iron and calcium. Did we mention the potassium? That’s right, you can take a break from bananas. If you go the cruciferous route with arugula, you have the advantage of phytochemicals, which may inhibit the development of certain cancers. That’s a whole lot of good in one bowl of salad. When you’re up for it, go even heartier. It doesn’t have to be kale. Tougher roughage like chard, escarole and mustard greens contain lots of good nutrition. A good rule of thumb is the darker the leaves, the higher the nutrition. (Darker means the plants were able to absorb more light, which means they were able to synthesize nutrients.) But whatever green you choose for your salad, you can feel good about making a healthy choice ― especially if you add lots of other veggies, too. For a really nutrient-dense salad, consider mixing all of the above greens in one bowl ― that’s tops. Now, go make some salad. 1 Winter Chopped Salad How Sweet It Is Get the Winter Chopped Salad recipe from How Sweet It Is 2 White Bean Kale Salad With Tahini Dressing Minimalist Baker Get the White Bean Kale Salad with Tahini Dressing recipe from Minimalist Baker 3 Colorful Beet Salad With Carrot, Quinoa And Spinach Cookie And Kate Get the Colorful Beet Salad with Carrot, Quinoa & Spinach recipe from Cookie + Kate 4 Harvest Cranberry, Persimmon And Burrata Salad Half Baked Harvest Get the Harvest Cranberry, Persimmon and Burrata Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest 5 Garlic, Kale And Brown Rice Salad Pinch of Yum Get the Garlic, Kale And Brown Rice Salad recipe from Pinch of Yum 6 Roasted Pumpkin Salad With Wild Rice, Kale, Pecans And Allspice Feasting at Home Get the Roasted Pumpkin Salad With wild Rice, Kale, Pecans and Allspice recipe from Feasting at Home 7 Crispy Apple And Kohlrabi Salad Cookie And Kate Get the Crispy Apple and Kohlrabi Salad recipe from Cookie + Kate 8 The Mean Green Detox Salad Half Baked Harvest Get the Mean Green Detox Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest 9 Crunchy Cashew Kale Salad How Sweet It Is Get the Crunchy Cashew Kale Salad recipe from How Sweet It Is 10 Hearty Roasted Butternut Squash And Apple Salad Cookie And Kate Get the Hearty Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Salad recipe from Cookie + Kate 11 Kale Citrus Salad Minimalist Baker Get the Kale Citrus Salad recipe from Minimalist Baker 12 Autumn Glow Salad With Lemon Dressing Pinch of Yum Get the Autumn Glow Salad With Lemon Dressing recipe from Pinch of Yum 13 Baby Kale Breakfast Salad How Sweet It Is Get the Baby Kale Breakfast Salad recipe from How Sweet It Is 14 Winter Beet and Pomegranate Salad with Maple Candied Pecans Half Baked Harvest Get the Winter Beet and Pomegranate Salad with Maple Candied Pecans recipe from Half Baked Harvest 15 Broccoli Salad With Creamy Almond Dressing Pinch of Yum Get the Broccoli Salad with Creamy Almond Dressing recipe from Pinch of Yum Related… So THAT'S The Reason We Should Be Eating Kale A Kale Salad For Everyone Who's Skeptical About Kale Salads These Salads Get More Delicious As They Sit In Your Fridge

