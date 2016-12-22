Hot Chocolate Recipes That'll Warm You Up On Chilly Days

As soon as the first leaves start to change color in the fall, the craving for hot chocolate strikes ― and not just any hot chocolate, but spiced, decadent, over-the-top hot chocolate. It’s a natural reaction to all the healthy, fresh produce of summer. And this craving only intensifies as snowy white winter evenings replace brisk fall nights. Since the cold-weather season is long in some parts of the world, we’ve collected many great hot chocolate recipes to see you through the chilly days ahead. They’re hot chocolate recipes with just right amount of sweetness and comfort to make you appreciate the fact that you don’t live in the tropics ― even when it’s frigid outside. Without further ado: 1 Decadent Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate Sally’s Baking Addiction Get the Decadent Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction 2 Toasted Marshmallow Cream Hot Chocolate How Sweet It Is Get the Toasted Marshmallow Cream Hot Chocolate recipe from How Sweet It Is 3 Malted Hot Chocolate The Cookie Rookie Get the Malted Hot Chocolate recipe from The Cookie Rookie 4 Sugar Cookie Hot Chocolate Half Baked Harvest Get the Sugar Cookie Hot Chocolate recipe from Half Baked Harvest 5 Cardamom Hot Chocolate Mark Weinberg/Food52 Get the Cardamom Hot Chocolate recipe from Motease via Food52 6 Pumpkin Nutella Hot Chocolate How Sweet It Is Get the Pumpkin Nutella Hot Chocolate recipe from How Sweet It Is 7 Peppermint Hot Chocolate The Cookie Rookie Get the Peppermint Hot Chocolate recipe from The Cookie Rookie 8 Broiled Bailey’s Hot Chocolate Amanda K. By The Bay Get the Broiled Bailey’s Hot Chocolate recipe from Amanda K. By The Bay 9 Melted Hot Cocoa With Sea Salt Whipped Cream Adventures in Cooking Get the Melted Hot Cocoa with Sea Salt Whipped Cream recipe from Adventures in Cooking 10 Cinnamon Hot Chocolate (Vegan) House Vegan Get the Cinnamon Hot Chocolate recipe from House Vegan 11 Spicy Hot Chocolate Mocha Diethood Get the Spicy Hot Chocolate Mocha recipe from Diethood 12 Superfood Hot Chocolate With Honey Caramelized Brioche Half Baked Harvest Get the Superfood Hot Chocolate with Honey Caramelized Brioche recipe from Half Baked Harvest 13 Boozy Pumpkin White Hot Chocolate Minimalist Baker Get the Boozy Pumpkin White Hot Chocolate recipe from Minimalist Baker 14 Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate Sweet Remedy Get the Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate recipe from Sweet Remedy 15 S’mores Hot Chocolate Minimalist Baker Get the S’mores Hot Chocolate recipe from Minimalist Baker 16 Ginger Hot Chocolate Minimalist Baker Get the Ginger Hot Chocolate recipe from Minimalist Baker 17 Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate A Beautiful Mess Get the Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate recipe from A Beautiful Mess 18 Mexican Hot Chocolate (Vegan) Minimalist Baker Get the Mexican Hot Chocolate recipe from Minimalist Baker Related… This 'Unicorn Hot Chocolate' Is Liquid Dreams In A Cup Adding Red Wine To Hot Chocolate Is The Answer For Everything This Is The Season's Best Invention For Hot Chocolate

