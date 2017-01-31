How To Eat Chicken Wings Like The Sophisticated Person You Aren't

Super Bowl is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to get your chicken wing eating skills down pat. In case you didn’t know, the internet thinks there’s a right way and a not-so-right way to eat chicken wings. In our opinion, if you get it in your mouth you’re doing it right. But follow these techniques below, and you can avoid looking like a giant mess. 1. The first technique ― and possibly our favorite ― comes to us from the folks at Foodbeast. The technique basically turns every chicken wing into an edible nugget. Watch: 2. The next technique is demonstrated by BD Wong in a GQ video. His version involves a twist, a pull and a suck. It sounds tricky, but it’s actually very simple. Watch and learn: 3. The last method is more of a “I don’t even want to get my fingers dirty” technique ― it involves a very special tool called a Trong. No skills are required, but a real sense of self is a must (because you will look foolish using these things). Trongs We know, it looks silly, but it is an option. You’ve got options now. Go eat some wings — without the mess. Related… The Chicken Wing Recipes To Make For All Your Future Parties We Are All Anderson Cooper Eating Really Hot Chicken Wings Americans Will Eat 1.3 Billion Wings During The Super Bowl