How To Make Chickpeas That Taste Like Cheetos

We all want to eat the Cheetos. All the Cheetos. But if you have any respect for your health, reaching for those neon-orange snacks just isn't always the best idea. But that doesn't mean we can't try to make everything we eat taste like Cheetos ― even chickpeas. That's just what the folks at The Kitchn did. They found a way to make a healthy snack option ― roasted chickpeas ― taste just as good as Cheetos. (Full disclosure: they don't taste just like the puffy snacks, but they are comparable in their deliciousness.) In the brilliant recipe video above, chickpeas are transformed into an irresistible snack with nothing more than salt, garlic powder and nutritional yeast. Nutritional yeast, for those who don't know, is also handy for making vegan parmesan among other things. Watch the video, and snack smarter.