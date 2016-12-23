How To Make The Best Roast Potatoes Ever

Roast potatoes sounds like one of the easiest dishes to make. Cut up potatoes, give them some oil, toss them in the oven, and viola, your potatoes are roasted. It really can be that simple, but chances are it won’t be that spectacular, either. For really great roast potatoes ― the kind that become the main attraction and not just another side ― there are a few extra steps you need to take. Kenji Lopez-Alt of Serious Eats discovered the secrets to making star-of-the-table roast potatoes, giving them the crunchiest exterior and creamy interior, and he’s shared them with the world in the video above. There are a few things he points out, like using the right potatoes, par-boiling before roasting, bringing in some baking soda, and making sure you toss the potatoes well before roasting so you get a mashed potato-like crust that will brown in the oven. Watch the video above for full instructions. Your potatoes will thank you. Related… 11 Brilliant Recipes For Leftover Mashed Potatoes The Mashed Potato Recipes You Want And Need The Most Brilliant Way To Reheat Leftover French Fries

