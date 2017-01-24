Is Instant Oatmeal Even Worth Eating?

In the breakfast lineup, oatmeal is the clearly the healthy choice. But within the world of oatmeal, there are options. Lots of them. Are you making the right one? If you are the person who reaches for those quick-cooking oats, you are in fact not making the best choice in terms of health. Sure, they’re convenient. And of course, opting for instant oats will usually be healthier than the muffin you could pick up at your local coffee shop (unless, of course, you’re choosing the instant oatmeal that’s loaded with sugar and artificial flavorings). But if you’re eating oatmeal to reap its health benefits, you are short-changing yourself when you don’t choose steel cut or rolled oats. We spoke with Bridget Murphy, a registered dietician and clinic nutritionist at NYU Langone Medical Center, and she broke it down for us very clearly. The simple reason instant oats are far inferior to the other options on the market is because most of the time, these quick-cooking oats have had the outer layer, the bran, removed. (That’s how they’re able to cook faster.) The bran is where most of the fiber that makes oatmeal so good for us lives. That fiber not only keeps us feeling fuller longer, it is also associated with regulating blood sugar levels, decreasing cholesterol and regulating bowel movements. (By the way, this is the same reason brown rice is healthier than white rice.) But, as Dr. David L. Katz, director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center, told us “The only oatmeal that can do you any good is the oatmeal you eat, and even instant oatmeal is better than most breakfast choices most Americans make.” If instant is the only choice for you, one thing Murphy recommends looking out for is the fiber content. Look for 3 grams per serving. Also be careful of preservatives. Murphy’s rule of thumb is to stay away from any oats with ingredients you can’t pronounce. Next time you make yourself a bowl of oatmeal, consider giving it a boost with one of these recipes below. 1 Savory Oatmeal With Garlicky Greens And Bacon Heartbeet Kitchen Get the Savory Oatmeal with Garlicky Greens and Bacon recipe from Heartbeet Kitchen 2 Greens-Loaded Steel Cut Oats Cookie And Kate Get the Greens-Loaded Steel Cut Oats recipe from Cookie + Kate 3 Mushroom, Kale And Miso Steel Cut Oats The Full Helping Get the Mushroom, Kale And Miso Steel Cut Oats recipe from The Full Helping 4 Savory Oatmeal With Roasted Squash, Soft-Boiled Eggs And Herb Oil Yummy Beet Get the Savory Oatmeal with Roasted Squash, Soft-Boiled Eggs and Herb Oil recipe from Yummy Beet 5 Savory Spanish Oatmeal Destination Delish Get the Savory Spanish Oatmeal recipe from Destination Delish 6 Bacon, Cheddar And Egg Savory Oatmeal Macheesmo Get the Bacon, Cheddar and Egg Savory Oatmeal recipe from Macheesmo 7 Savory Turmeric Chickpea Oatmeal The Full Helping Get the Savory Turmeric Chickpea Oatmeal recipe from The Full Helping 8 Savory Oatmeal With Poached Egg And Hollandaise Sauce What Should I Eat For Breakfast Today Get the Savory Oatmeal with Poached Egg and Hollandaise Sauce recipe from What Should I Eat For Breakfast Today 9 Cheesy Oats With Avocado And Fried Egg Zen and Spice Get the Cheesy Oats with Avocado and Fried Egg recipe from Zen and Spice Related… Savory Oatmeal Is Changing The Breakfast Game The Secret To Making The Best Bowl Of Oatmeal Ever Porridge Is Back In A Big Way. Here's How To Eat It In The 21st Century.