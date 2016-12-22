Kugel Recipes So Good, They Belong On Everyone's Holiday Table

We know that for some of you, it’s borderline insulting that we suggest a new kugel recipe. The best kugel recipe ever made comes from your family’s oven, of course. But hear us out. While no one will make kugel as good as your mom’ (or bubbie’s), there are a great many ways one can make this baked casserole dish: sweet, savory, with small noodles, big noodles, potatoes in place of noodles, with apples on top or raisins mixed in. The list goes on and on, and it’s a disservice to your culinary curiosity to not branch out, just a little. For those of you out there without a kugel history, you’re in luck. Not only are you being introduced to one of the best foods to grace the Hanukkah table ― this traditional dish basically rivals stuffing’s place in our hearts ― but we have the recipes that’ll help you enjoy the various ways kugel can be made. 1 Noodle Kugel Martha Stewart Get the Noodle Kugel recipe from Martha Stewart 2 Caramelized Leek And Vegetable Kugel What Jew Wanna Eat Get the Caramelized Leek And Vegetable Kugel recipe from What Jew Wanna Eat 3 Cinnamon Raisin Kugel Cooking With Ruthie Get the Cinnamon Raisin Kugel recipe from Cooking With Ruthie 4 Cheesy Potato Kugel Eclectic Recipes Get the Cheesy Potato Kugel recipe from Eclectic Recipes 5 Spinach Noodle Kugel Joy Of Kosher Get the Spinach Noodle Kugel recipe from Joy of Kosher 6 Caramel Apple Kugel What Jew Wanna Eat Get the Caramel Apple Kugel recipe from What Jew Wanna Eat 7 Potato Kugel Gratin Martha Stewart Get the Potato Kugel Gratin recipe from Martha Stewart 8 Broccoli And Cauliflower Kugel Joy Of Kosher Get the Broccoli And Cauliflower Kugel recipe from Joy of Kosher Related… 10 Hanukkah Latke Recipes That Are A Cut Above The Rest Brisket Recipes That'll Fall Off The Fork And Into Your Heart The Reason It's Officially Donut Season

