Meal Prep: 5 Healthy Recipes To End January On A High Note

Every week we bring you Meal Prep to help you lay out healthy weekly meals. Do your shopping, spend a few hours cooking on the weekend, and enjoy the fruits of your labor all week long. A lot of thought goes into curating them, ensuring there's a good balance of nutrition and delicious fun. Julie R Thomson We have a very delicious week for you, complete with Scottish oat biscuits. But first, the day begins with a very winter-appropriate frittata ― we're talking squash and kale. For lunch we have a vegetable-forward soup. And for dinner a quick Mexican chicken dish served along black beans and rice (which makes for the best leftovers). And then, the oat biscuits. These biscuits are made with whole wheat flower and a minimal amount of sugar. Yes, there is butter, but it's also loaded with heart-healthy oats. This is just what you need to lift your spirits when the 4 o'clock lull hits. Altogether, these are the recipes that are going to get you through the week feeling great. 1 Sweet Potato, Kale And Goat Cheese Frittata Two Peas and their Pod Get the Sweet Potato, Kale And Goat Cheese Frittata recipe from Two Peas and their Pod 2 Radiant Bok Choy Soup The View From Great Island Get the Radiant Bok Choy Soup recipe from The View From Great Island 3 Black Beans With Coconut Cream And Rice The Clever Carrot Get the Black Beans With Coconut Cream and Rice recipe from The Clever Carrot 4 20-Minute Mexican Skillet Chicken The Clever Carrot Get the 20-Minute Mexican Skillet Chicken recipe from The Clever Carrot 5 Oatmeal Biscuits The View from Great Island Get the Oatmeal Biscuits recipe from The View from Great Island