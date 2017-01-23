Sierra Nevada Brewery Recalls Beer Sold In 36 States

California-based craft brewery Sierra Nevada announced a voluntary recall of select beers on Sunday, after learning that some of its bottles may have been packaged with a design flaw. Quality inspectors at the company’s brewery in Mills River, North Carolina, found that some 12-ounce bottles had a flaw that may result in a small piece of glass breaking and falling into the bottle, which poses the risk of injury. The company says it hasn’t received any complaints yet, and it believes the issue affects 1 out of every 10,000 bottles packaged. The recall affects specific 24-pack, 12-pack and 6-pack beers purchased in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Customers in the states listed below who recently purchased 12-ounce bottles of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner or Hop Hunter IPA should check their products to see if the beer was packaged between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 8, 2017. Sierra Nevada advises customers who have purchased recalled beer to dispose of the product and contact the company for a full refund. Head over to the brewery’s website for more information on the recall and how to tell if your beer may be affected ― which it might be if you purchased it in one of these states: Alabama Arkansas Connecticut Washington, D.C. Delaware Florida Georgia Iowa Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi North Carolina New Hampshire New Jersey New York Ohio Oklahoma Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Virginia Vermont Wisconsin West Virginia