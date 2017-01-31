So THAT'S Why Slurpees Taste The Same All Over The World

Slurpees are the perfect gas station drink. Since their accidental invention in the 1950s, this chilly combination of sugar and ice has served up brain freezes for over half a century. Eater recently did a deep dive on Slurpees for their series Gut Check, and explored the science that goes into creating the beloved concoction. People drink nine million gallons of Slurpees annually across the globe, but as Eater points out, they somehow always taste the same. Find out why in the video above, and happy slurping! The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.