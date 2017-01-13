Sunday Meal Prep: 5 Healthy Recipes That'll Kick Next Week's Butt

Every week we bring you Sunday Meal Prep to help you lay out healthy weekly meals. Do your shopping, spend a few hours cooking on the weekend, and enjoy the fruits of your labor all week long. A lot of thought goes into curating them, ensuring there’s a good balance of nutrition and delicious fun. Julie R Thomson We’ve got a delicious, healthy week ahead for you. To start the mornings off, we found a blueberry muffin granola recipe. (Don’t worry, no muffins will be harmed in the making of this granola ― it just tastes as good as a muffin, but is way healthier.) Use it to top off yogurt or just in a bowl with milk. For lunch and dinner we have lots of good options. First, a roasted veggie quinoa harvest bowl that doubles as a vegetarian lunch or a hearty side. Next, a quick 30-minute chicken soup that works as a warming lunch or a quick first course for dinner. Then a beautiful citrus salmon that will make a memorable dinner and make you really excited for leftovers the next day, too. And for the inevitable time of day when that sweet tooth hits: peanut butter and jelly energy bites. Folks, if you commit to making these recipes below, you are set to have a great week. 1 Blueberry Muffin Granola Greek Yogurt Bowls Half Baked Harvest Get the Blueberry Muffin Granola Greek Yogurt Bowls recipe from Half Baked Harvest 2 30-Minute Asian Chicken Soup How Sweet It Is Get the 30-Minute Asian Chicken Soup recipe from How Sweet It Is 3 Winter Citrus Butter Salmon How Sweet It Is Get the Winter Citrus Butter Salmon recipe from How Sweet It Is 4 Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Harvest Bowl Minimalist Baker Get the Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Harvest Bowl recipe from Minimalist Baker 5 No-Bake PB And J Energy Bites Minimalist Baker Get the No-Bake PB and J Energy Bites recipe from Minimalist Baker Related… Cook These Meals On Sunday, Eat Healthy Throughout The Week 5 Healthy Recipes To Start 2017 Off Right How To Keep Your Healthy Eating Resolution And Still Eat Pasta

