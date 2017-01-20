Sunday Meal Prep: Eat Your Way Through The First Week With Trump

Every week we bring you Sunday Meal Prep to help you lay out healthy weekly meals. Do your shopping, spend a few hours cooking on the weekend, and enjoy the fruits of your labor all week long. A lot of thought goes into curating them, ensuring there’s a good balance of nutrition and delicious fun. Julie R Thomson With the transition that just took place in our government, we could all use a little extra comfort. Change is hard, and we’ve got some really good, soothing recipes that’ll make it feel a little bit easier. They also happen to be healthy. For breakfast, an oatmeal baked with blueberries. For lunch, a turmeric sweet potato soup that will not only comfort you, but help you with any inflammation that might be troubling you. Curried cauliflower wraps double as a lunch or dinner side. Black bean enchiladas smothered in cheese will make sure you end your night on a high note. And for when hunger strikes at any other time of day, we have a salty sweet snack mix that’s got chocolate-covered sunflower seeds in it. This week definitely needs a little chocolate. Without further ado… 1 Baked Blueberry Oatmeal Cookie And Kate Get the Baked Blueberry Oatmeal recipe from Cookie + Kate 2 Turmeric Sweet Potato Soup Naturally Ella Get the Turmeric Sweet Potato Soup recipe from Naturally Ella 3 Veggie Black Bean Enchiladas Cookie And Kate Get the Veggie Black Bean Enchiladas recipe from Cookie + Kate 4 Curried Cauliflower Wrap Naturally Ella Get the Curried Cauliflower Wrap recipe from Naturally Ella 5 Sweet And Salty Snack Mix The Clever Carrot Get the Sweet And Salty Snack Mix recipe from The Clever Carrot Related… The 5 Healthy Recipes That'll Help You Kick Next Week's Butt 5 Healthy Recipes To Start 2017 Off Right The Healthy Chicken Recipes You Need To Reboot Your Life